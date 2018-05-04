Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, May 04, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
When Trump’s new lawyer Rudy Giuliani went on TV this week and said Trump had knowledge of the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, it further complicated what we know about both the affair and cover up. Common Cause filed complaints with the FEC and DOJ citing that this payment amounts to an illegal campaign contribution. Vice President of Policy & Litigation at Common Cause Paul S. Ryan joins me on the show today to talk about the legal implications and what’s at stake.
When we talk about time on the show, we tend to focus on the days until Trump administration officials get fired, the months until the midterm elections, and the years until 2020. Today we talk about tens and hundreds of thousands of years. Award-winning author and adventurer Craig Childs takes readers across North America and through time in his latest book Atlas of a Lost World: Travels in Ice Age America. He joins me on the show today to share these stories.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with new revelations about Trump’s hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, the shakeup in Trump’s legal team and the continued reverberations of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift, the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:42 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|