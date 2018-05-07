Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, May 07, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Giuliani said Trump paid back the Stormy Daniels hush money and then Trump said Giuliani didn’t know what he was talking about. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Cecile Richards is a national leader for women’s rights and social and economic justice, who was a featured speaker at the Women’s March on Washington, and was called a “heroine of the resistance” by Vogue Magazine. After 12 years leading Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards is stepping down, readying to make change in new ways. She shares her stories of activism in her new book Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Trump used to call himself the “King of Debt” in interviews, but as a new investigation from the Washington Post shows, he began spending hundreds of millions of dollars in cash. Trump’s vast outlay of cash, tracked through public records and totaled publicly here for the first time, provides a new window into the president’s private company, which discloses few details about its finances. Washington Post reporter covering the Trump family and their business interests David Farenthold joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:18 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|