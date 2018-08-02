Michelangelo Signorile broadcasts live from Netroots Nation--the annual conference for progressives from around the country. Hear him interview organizers, activists, elected officials and more on the ground in New Orleans!
Featuring:
- Zack Ford of ThinkProgress
- Mike Rogers of Netroots Connect and RawStory
- Virginia Delegate Danica Roem (D-13)
- Charlie Mirsky and Alfonso Calderon of March For Our Lives
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|