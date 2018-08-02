Thursday, August 02, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Michelangelo Signorile broadcasts live from Netroots Nation--the annual conference for progressives from around the country. Hear him interview organizers, activists, elected officials and more on the ground in New Orleans!

Featuring:

  • Zack Ford of ThinkProgress
  • Mike Rogers of Netroots Connect and RawStory
  • Virginia Delegate Danica Roem (D-13)
  • Charlie Mirsky and Alfonso Calderon of March For Our Lives

