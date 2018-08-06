Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, August 06, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Every American is represented in the halls of congress, except for those of you living in Washington, DC. Washingtonians pay federal taxes, fight and die in wars, yet have no vote in Congress. Advocates are trying to change that—getting the district statehood to empower constituents and give it more autonomy. Executive Director of DC Vote Bo Shuff joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened as new questions have emerged about a 2016 meeting at Trump Towers, talks of impeachment have grown and more. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
