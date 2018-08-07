Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, voters in several states will go to the polls to vote in the special elections, and you will see the Twitter hashtag #VotingWhileBlack. The civil rights organization Color of Change has a new PAC with a plan to mobilize three million new voters to vote in local elections by the 2018 midterms, pushing for progressive District Attorneys, ballot initiatives and more. President of Color of Change and spokesperson for the Color of Change PAC, Rashad Robinson, joins me today to talk all about the movement to mobilize black voters.
Right Wing Watch reporter Jared Holt first reported on how Spotify was carrying the Alex Jones Show, whose hateful and offensive content violated the company’s own policies. A boycott movement grew and in just a few days, Spotify and other companies pulled Jones from their platforms. Jared Holt joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:21 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|