Monday, October 08, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A special report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns of the risks associated with Global Warming and urges international action for reforms. Climate, environment and business reporter at HuffPost Alexander Kaufman joins me on the show today to talk all about the findings and what needs to change to stop the global warming crisis.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation, the limited in scope FBI investigation was shared, the Senate voted to confirm Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Javanaugh, and he was sworn in. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
