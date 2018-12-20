Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The focus on the courts, from the new ruling against Obamacare to Trump's Supreme Court appointments, puts the spotlight back on the judiciary, and, with it, the threats to voting rights, Roe v. Wade, elections and more. Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice, Ian Millhiser, explores the provocative idea of packing the Supreme Court as a strategy for reform. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Discussions of masculinity and male behavior have intensified in the Trump Era and with the growing #MeToo movement, and organizations are working to facilitate conversations formen to better understand themselves and relate to others. Men are less likely than women to seek out a therapist and are three and a half times more likely than women to commit suicide. Award-winning international public speaker, HIV/AIDS educator and author Scott Fried is a facilitator at the ManKind Project, a 33-year-old nonprofit focused on training and supporting men through group work and mentorship. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:21 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|