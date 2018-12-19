Since we last spoke with Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’sHullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton,
the Mueller investigation has continued heating up, now with former national
security advisor Mike Flynn’s fate up in the air after his sentencing was
delayed. Heather “Digby” Parton returns to the show
to talk all about it.
Trump has agreed to
shut down his embattled personal charity and to give away its remaining money
amid allegations that he used the foundation for his personal and political
benefit. As the New York Attorney General lawsuit accusing Trump of “persistently illegal conduct” at the foundation continues
and more investigations ramp up, Washington Post reporter covering the Trump
family and their business interests David Farenthold joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Many socialist
governments made major state investments in women’s education and training,
participation in the labor force, generous maternity leave and free childcare.
Professor of Russian and East European Studies at the University of
Pennsylvania Kristen Ghodsee argues
that women in the Eastern bloc enjoyed greater rights and privileges than their
counterparts in liberal democracies across the west. She joins me on the show
today to talk all about her new book Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism:And Other Arguments for Economic Independence.
