Wednesday, January 02, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As the new congressional session kicks off today, hopes for the Democrats and progressive gains are high. I’m delighted to check in with Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) to talk about Trump’s Government Shutdown, House Democrat’s plan to re-open the government, and preview what Democrats are planning now that they control the House.

From Trump’s surprise visit to Iraq to his announcement of a sudden withdrawal of US troops from Syria to the departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis, America’s relations in the world are increasingly vulnerable. CEO of Avicenna Strategy, former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, and SiriusXM guest host Nayyera Haq joins me on the show today to talk about foreign policy under Trump and what to watch for in 2019.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:35 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 