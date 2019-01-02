skip to main |
As the new
congressional session kicks off today, hopes for the Democrats and progressive
gains are high. I’m delighted to check in with Congressional Progressive Caucus
co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) to talk about Trump’s Government Shutdown,
House Democrat’s plan to re-open the government, and preview what Democrats are
planning now that they control the House.
From Trump’s surprise
visit to Iraq to his announcement of a sudden withdrawal of US troops from
Syria to the departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis, America’s relations
in the world are increasingly vulnerable. CEO of Avicenna Strategy, former
White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, and SiriusXM
guest host Nayyera Haq joins me on
the show today to talk about foreign policy under Trump and what to watch for
in 2019.
