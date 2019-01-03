Thursday, January 03, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we kick off the New Year with a new Congress and an ongoing government shutdown, editor of Right Wing Watch, and a weekly columnist for The American Prospect Adele Stan joins me on the show to talk about some of the latest headlines.

Netflix censored an episode of Muslim American comic Hasan Minhaj's new show over a few MBS jokes.  Comedian, lawyer and host of The Dean Obeidallah Show here on SiriusXM Progress, Dean Obeidallah, wrote in the Daily Beast about how this censorship is doing the kingdom's bidding. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it and more of the day’s news.

