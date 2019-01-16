Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI-2) formally entered the 2020 presidential race last week. She has been a champion of many left positions and made history as the first Hindu in Congress, but is an outlier in many of her other views. HuffPost foreign affairs reporter Akbar Shahid Ahmed writes about her troubling ties to authoritarianism and Islamophobia abroad. He joins me on the show today to talk about the impact of those positions on her candidacy and the presidential race overall.

As the government shutdown stretches to day 26, tensions are rising in Washington over the impasse, the “wall,” new revelations about Trump’s interactions with Russia and more. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is a progressive force in Congress and member of the House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest on Capitol Hill and around the nation.

Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest news on the Russia investigation, the GOP response to Rep. Steve King’s racism, and the ongoing shutdown, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
