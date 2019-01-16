skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
(D-HI-2) formally entered the 2020 presidential race last week. She has been a
champion of many left positions and made history as the first Hindu in Congress,
but is an outlier in many of her other views. HuffPost foreign affairs reporter Akbar Shahid Ahmed writes about her troubling ties to authoritarianism
and Islamophobia abroad. He joins me on the show today to talk about the impact
of those positions on her candidacy and the presidential race overall.
As the government
shutdown stretches to day 26, tensions are rising in Washington over the
impasse, the “wall,” new revelations about Trump’s interactions with Russia and
more. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is a progressive
force in Congress and member of the House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign
Affairs Committee. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest on
Capitol Hill and around the nation.
Social justice
activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm
EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest news on the Russia
investigation, the GOP response to Rep. Steve King’s racism, and the ongoing
shutdown, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|