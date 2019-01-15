Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A new account of former United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under Nixon, Henry Kissinger, reexamines his role in the Vietnam War, which resulted in 35,000 American deaths and casualties and over 300,000 Vietnamese deaths. Relying on newly available archival materials, Shirley Ecker Boskey Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College Robert K. Brigham shines new light on Kissinger’s involvement and his flawed legacy in Reckless: Henry Kissinger and the Tragedy of Vietnam. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
New York State has been riddled with voting problems and last year the state had extremely low voter turnout, ranking 48 out of 50 states. Now things are changing with the new Democrat-led State Senate and a commitment from Governor Cuomo to improve voting rights in the state, from early voting to simplified primaries and registration and more. Senior reporter at Mother Jones Ari Berman joins me on the show today to talk all about these exciting changes.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from revelations about Trump’s meetings with Putin to today’s confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee William Barr to a judge ruling against adding the new citizenship question to Census 2020. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
