Today is Martin Luther King Day, and we will be airing a special rebroadcast of SiriusXM's coverage of the 2019 Women's March. Tune in to hear from Make It Plain’s Mark Thompson in Washington, DC, and Affirmative Reaction's Xorje Olivares, plus Jamira Burley in NY.
Monday, January 21, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 11:00 AM
