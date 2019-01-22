Tune in to hear her interview:
- Peter Renn of Lambda Legal on Trump's trans military ban
- Dr. Leana Wen of Planned Parenthood on the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
- Casey Michel of ThinkProgress on Russia's relationship with the American right-wing homeschooling movement
- Ian Millhiser of ThinkProgress on the dark history of how false balance journalism enabled lynching
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|