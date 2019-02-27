Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Hear a special DC broadcast. Michelangelo talks all about former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight Committee today.

 Plus, interviews with elected officials, including:

  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA)
  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
  • Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM)
  • Rep. Max Rose (D-NY)
  • Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL)
  • Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI)


Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:22 PM



