Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Equal Rights Amendment was sailing towards ratification in the 1970s, but ultimately failed to get the necessary 38 states onboard to proceed. Since then, women have made strides through labor force participation, record numbers in congress, presence in the military and more. Yet, with attacks on reproductive freedoms, and ongoing pay gap and concerns about an increasingly conservative Supreme Court, advocates are pushing for the ERA again. Senior correspondent and editor on gender issues at The New York Times Susan Chira joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Michael Cohen is testifying before Congress, a lawsuit seeks to stop Trump’s national emergency resolution and a federal judge shut down the Trump administration's discrimination against children of same-sex couples. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:29 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|