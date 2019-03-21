Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Alt-right messages and communities have flourished on the web, but a new voice is working to counteract them through creative videos with in-depth discussions, brought to life through characters, makeup and costumes. YouTuber and ex-philosopher Natalie Wynn has over half a million subscribers on her Contrapoints YouTube channel where she tackles topics from incels to gender pronouns to climate change to free speech. She joins me on the show today to talk about her efforts to break through the rhetoric online.
