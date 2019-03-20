Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Leaked chat logs have connected seven current members of the U.S. armed forces to a white nationalist group, according to a HuffPost investigation. National Reporter at HuffPostChristopher Mathias investigated the ties between the military and the hate group and joins me to talk about it.

Since we last spoke with Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton, more chaos has happened both inside and outside of the Trump administration, from global tragedies to investigations into the president. Heather “Digby” Parton returns to the show to talk all about it.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:30 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 