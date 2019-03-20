Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Leaked chat logs have connected seven current members of the U.S. armed forces to a white nationalist group, according to a HuffPost investigation. National Reporter at HuffPost, Christopher Mathias investigated the ties between the military and the hate group and joins me to talk about it.
Since we last spoke with Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton, more chaos has happened both inside and outside of the Trump administration, from global tragedies to investigations into the president. Heather “Digby” Parton returns to the show to talk all about it.
