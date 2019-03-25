Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, March 25, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Friday, Robert Mueller issued his report to the White House and Attorney General William Barr shared a four-page summary while Trump called it an “exoneration.” However, now the Attorney General’s handling of the report is the focus, plus more investigations into Trump and his associates remain active. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel argues that Trump did commit obstruction of justice and that Barr is covering it up. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the Robert Mueller handed over the special investigation report, Attorney General released a letter while Congress is calling for the report’s full release, and a second Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor committed suicide. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:23 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|