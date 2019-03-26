Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This October, Democratic candidates for president will participate in a forum at the UCLA Luskin School focused specifically on the lives and rights of LGBTQ people this fall, in collaboration with the Human Rights Campaign. Dean of the UCLA LuskinSchool and Co-Founder and Principal of Latino Decisions, Gary Segura, joins me on the show to talk about the event and more on the upcoming elections and key issues in play.
As the press and the public continue to unpack what the Mueller report and Attorney General William Barr’s memo mean, the media has been guiding the conversation with very mixed results. Media critic and Daily Kos contributor Eric Boehlert wrote about how the press played along with AG William Barr's obstruction of justice ploy, and how the media’s attention on the Russia investigation was vital and shouldn’t be condemned. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Attorney General William Barr summarized the Mueller Report in a four-page memo, today the Supreme Court heard arguments in two gerrymandering cases, and the Trump administration has renewed its attacks on the Affordable Care Act. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
