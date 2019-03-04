Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, March 04, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler is sending out letters to around 80 people in the Trump administration and the president’s general orbit seeking documents and other information to investigate obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power. As this investigation into Trump expands and reaches into his personal and business worlds, special correspondent for The Daily Beast Michael Tomasky writes about the approach and potential of the endeavor. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Journalist and author Samantha Allen took a cross-country road-trip stretching all the way from Provo, Utah to the Rio Grande Valley to the Bible Belt to the Deep South to tell the stories of a vibrant queer community growing in traditionally conservative parts of the country. She shares her journey and her own transformation from suit-and-tie-wearing Mormon missionary to trans journalist and scholar in her new book Real Queer America: LGBT Stories From Red States. She joins me in the studio to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Michael Cohen testified before the House and the Senate, Congress has stepped up its investigations into Trump and his associates and the North Korea Summit failed to produce any agreements on nuclear weapons. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
