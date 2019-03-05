Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From voter suppression efforts to restrictive ID laws, attacks on the Voting Rights Act continue from the states to the courts. Democrats are working to restore and extend key provisions of the Voting Rights Act that have been neutralized, but will they be able to undo the damage already done? Staff writer at The Atlantic Vann R. Newkirk II wrote all about the latest effort and joins me on the show to discuss it.
Early in America’s history, the open frontier was central to the nation’s identity, but today, the border wall has become the new symbol for America. Professor of history at New York University Greg Grandin writes about this history and transformation in his book, The End of The Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the border, American exceptionalism and more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court considered the separation of church and state, Congress ramped up its investigations into Trump and more. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
