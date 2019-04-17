In the wake of his banishment from The White House and Breitbart, Steve Bannon has been regrouping and taking his white nationalist agenda global. Joining me today to talk all about what the former Breitbart News chief executive and chief strategist to President Donald J. Trump has been up to and his next project—building a coalition of Europe’s far-right parties, is Adele M. Stan of The American Prospect.
When Corey Johnson was sworn in as Speaker of the New York City Council last year—he made history as the youngest person to ever serve in the position. He has also been on the national stage as a gay, HIV positive figure, in addition to governing in one of the biggest, most influential cities in the world. NYC politics rising star and SiriusXM alum Corey Johnson joins me on the show to talk about New York politics, the Trump era, and more.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on AG Barr’s ruling expanding indefinite detention for asylum seekers and more.
