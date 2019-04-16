Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Award-winning author and professor Alexander Chee delves into personal stories, pop culture and adventurous fiction in his novels and essays. He joins me on the show today to talk about his recent essay collection How to Write an Autobiographical Novel and more news of the day.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a Supreme Court case on naughty trademarks to the possible release of a redacted Mueller report on Thursday to more official candidates in the 2020 Presidential Election. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
