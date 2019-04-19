skip to main |
skip to sidebar
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Attorney General William Barr’s
presentation of the redacted Mueller report, the House Judiciary Committee
subpoenaing the full report, and growing calls for the impeachment of Barr and
Trump. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor
welcome back to the show!
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|