Friday, April 19, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast first met author Bret Easton Ellis when he was adapting her novel Normal Girl into a screenplay. Now, she reflects on his latest book and how he has become a “MAGA grifter who says he doesn’t care about politics.” She joins me on the show today to talk about that story, react to the Mueller report and more.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Attorney General William Barr’s presentation of the redacted Mueller report, the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaing the full report, and growing calls for the impeachment of Barr and Trump. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!



Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:21 PM



