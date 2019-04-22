Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 22, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Former Mayor of San Antonio Texas and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Obama, Julián Castro, is running for the Democratic Party presidential nomination. The young trailblazer could also become the first Latino-American president of the United States. While Trump made fears about immigration a defining issue of his campaign, Castro has made comprehensive immigration reform a central issue to his campaign for 2020. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the release of the redacted Mueller report to calls for impeachment to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to end student debt. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:48 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|