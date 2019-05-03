Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, May 03, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Healthcare has been a central issue for Democrats, with proposals range from Medicare for All to incremental changes. The new “Medicare for America” plan from Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) blends a public and private system in a different way. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost Jonathan Cohn has been following the myriad of healthcare proposal. He joins me on the show today to talk all about them.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Attorney General Barr testifying before the Senate and evading testifying before Congress, Trump’s introduction of the “conscience rule” for healthcare practitioners, and white supremacists crashed a bookstore event. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
