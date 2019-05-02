Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, May 02, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The coverage of the Mueller report and Attorney General Barr’s letter and testimony has again exposed the media’s failure to call out the administration’s lies. Media critic and Daily Kos contributor Eric Boehlert joins me on the show to talk all about the impact of how the press is handling the conversation and more top news.
While Trump continues to stoke fears about immigrants and put up barriers for asylum seekers, yet another one of his golf courses has been exposed for employing and exploiting undocumented workers. Washington Post reporter covering the Trump family and their business interests, David Farenthold, co-wrote the article about how undocumented workers at the Westchester golf club were sometimes told to work extra hours without pay. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments.
