Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last week, Attorney General William Barr defended Trump before the Senate and refused to testify before Congress. Meanwhile, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s letter to Barr said that the Attorney General’s summary had sowed “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.” Calls for further investigations and even impeachment continue, but Trump and his associates are refusing to comply with document and other requests. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel has been following the ins and out of the Mueller investigation and more. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Democrats contemplate holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt, the Treasury Department refused to comply with the House Ways and Means Committee request for Trump’s tax records, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill rolling back reproductive rights. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
