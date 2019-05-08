Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Judiciary Committee is investigating Trump, his associates, and members of his administration for alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power. But, the White House and Department of Justice keep putting up obstacles from Attorney General William Barr’s refusal to testify before Congress to assertions of executive privilege. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote to hold Barr in contempt. Committee member and Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments.
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest stories about Attorney General William Barr getting held in contempt, the White House asserting executive privilege and new video footage of Sandra Bland’s 2015 arrest, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
