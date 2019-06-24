Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, June 24, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we celebrate Pride Month and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, June is also a time for a global celebration of LGBTQ rights, freedoms and visibility. Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is here in New York to deliver the keynote speech at the Human Rights Conference. He is the first openly gay prince in the globe, hailing from a nation that has grappled with LGBTQ rights and just decriminalized homosexuality last year. He joins me on the show today to talk all about World Pride, the latest in India and more.
Michigan, along with 22 other state and local governments, is suing the Trump Administration for its rule that allows any health care provider to refuse health care services that conflict with their “religious beliefs or moral convictions.” The rule could be a major setback for LGBTQ and other groups who could be discriminated against by healthcare providers and insurers. Attorney General Dana Nessel has been on the forefront of advocating for equal rights and joins me on the show today to talk all about the case and more from her first term in office.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened Trump continues to threaten ICE raids, tensions between Iran and the US remain high and the debates kick off this week. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
