Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, June 21, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
While we celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Stonewall, the chronicling of gay history stretches back much further. Professor of history at Columbia University and the Director of the Columbia Research Initiative on the Global History of Sexualities, George Chauncey, chronicles an earlier chapter of gay life and culture in his book Gay New York: Gender, Urban Culture, and the Making of the Gay Male World, 1890-1940.Drawing on a rich trove of diaries, legal records, and other unpublished documents, George Chauncey constructs a portrait of the vibrant, cohesive gay world, and has updated the story for 2019. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his book.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with escalating tensions between the US and Iran, Roy Moore’s new campaign for Alabama senator and the lead up to the first presidential debates. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:10 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|