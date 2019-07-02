Tuesday, July 02, 2019

Back in July of 2018, Rachel Bitecofer’s innovative forecasting model raised eyebrows by predicting some four months before the midterm election that Democrats would pick up 42 seats in the House of Representatives. In hindsight, that may not seem such a bold prediction, but when her forecast was released, people were still having a robust debate as to whether the Blue Wave would be large enough for Democrats to pick up the 23 seats they needed to take control of the House of Representatives and return the Speaker’s gavel to Nancy Pelosi. It’s also important to note that not only did she predict that Democrats would gain nearly double the seats they needed, but she also identified a specific list of Republican seats Democrats would flip.  Now, Rachel is back at again and based on her model’s 2018 performance, and the theory that structures it, she seem well poised to tackle the 2020 presidential election – 16 months out.  Rachel joins me on the show today to talk all about her 2018 results and what she is seeing ahead of the 2020 election.  Rachel is the Assistant Director of the Wason Center for Public Policy and Lecturer in Government at Christopher Newport University.

Monday, July 1, 2019

From the Democratic Debate to #Unwantedivanka... Molly Jong-Fast returns to the Show to talk all about the latest political news!!!

Since we last spoke with Congressman Pocan a lot has happened, from the first Democratic primary debate to more disturbing reports about the Trump administration inhumane treatment of people at our southern border, and Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin returns to the show to talk all about these important issues and so much more!

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from the G20 summit to the first Democratic Primary debate. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Monday, July 1, 2019


As Pride Month wraps up with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the World Pride and NYC Pride parades, a look deeper into the history helps to connect the activism from then to now. Marc Stein, the Jamie and Phyllis Pasker Professor of History at San Francisco University compiled a unique record of the lessons and legacies of Stonewall in his new book, The Stonewall Riots: A Documentary History. He joins me on the show today to talk all about that moment in LGBTQ history and much more.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the first Democratic debate and some big Supreme Court decisions.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 

