Back in July of 2018, Rachel Bitecofer’s innovative forecasting model raised eyebrows by predicting some four months before the midterm election that Democrats would pick up 42 seats in the House of Representatives. In hindsight, that may not seem such a bold prediction, but when her forecast was released, people were still having a robust debate as to whether the Blue Wave would be large enough for Democrats to pick up the 23 seats they needed to take control of the House of Representatives and return the Speaker’s gavel to Nancy Pelosi. It’s also important to note that not only did she predict that Democrats would gain nearly double the seats they needed, but she also identified a specific list of Republican seats Democrats would flip. Now, Rachel is back at again and based on her model’s 2018 performance, and the theory that structures it, she seem well poised to tackle the 2020 presidential election – 16 months out. Rachel joins me on the show today to talk all about her 2018 results and what she is seeing ahead of the 2020 election. Rachel is the Assistant Director of the Wason Center for Public Policy and Lecturer in Government at Christopher Newport University.
