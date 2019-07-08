Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, July 08, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, the US Women’s Soccer team beat the Netherlands 2 to 0 to win the FIFA World Cup. In addition to excellence in sports, their victory has put the spotlight pay equity, high profile LGBTQ players, friction with Trump and more. Sports reporter for ThinkProgress Lindsay Gibbs joins me on the show today to talk all about the soccer team’s victory and its impact.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump’s continued push to add the citizenship question to the census, Trump’s Fourth of July parade, and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been indicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
