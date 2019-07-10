skip to main |
On Friday, July 12th, Lights for Liberty will shine a light on the horrific abuses of the Trump administration in human detention camps. Actress, comedian, author and TV star Rosie O’Donnell is joining legislators, activists, and organizers on the front lines of the candle light vigil in Foley Square, NY. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the event and more on the latest news of the day.
The Trump administration continues to push for adding the controversial citizenship question to Census 2020 despite the courts refusing to allow it. Meanwhile, the Affordable Care Act is also under threat as the courts consider it once again. Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice, Ian Millhiser, has been following the cases. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest legal developments.
