skip to main |
skip to sidebar
On Monday, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has charged with running a sex-trafficking operation that brought dozens of girls as young as 14, and the case ties into the Trump administration because of the sweetheart plea deal that Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta gave Epstein back in 2008 in Florida. Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel has been following this and other legal battles and national security issues, plus the investigation into the Trump campaign. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments and reactions to them.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|