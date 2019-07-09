Tuesday, July 09, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


On Monday, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has charged with running a sex-trafficking operation that brought dozens of girls as young as 14, and the case ties into the Trump administration because of the sweetheart plea deal that Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta gave Epstein back in 2008 in Florida. Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel has been following this and other legal battles and national security issues, plus the investigation into the Trump campaign. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments and reactions to them.

The Democratic Party continues to grapple with idealism and pragmatism, as moderates and the new crop of insurgents in congress keep coming into conflict from questions over impeachment to healthcare and more. DC bureau chief at The Intercept Ryan Grim writes about the history of the left in his new book We've Got People: From Jesse Jackson to AOC, the End of Big Money and the Rise of a Movement. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the latest conflict in Congress.

