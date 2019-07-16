Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
When Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin did a gag with a mask resembling Trump that was covered in fake blood two years ago, it unleashed a backlash from the president to the media to law enforcement that put a hold on her career and her freedoms. She’s back with a new “docu-comedy” detailing the event and featuring her new comedy materials in Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story, which will be airing in theaters on July 31st. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the movie, being a warrior for the first amendment and much more.
As this weekend’s tweet storm demonstrated, Trump’s racism and lies are right out in the open, and yet, the media fails to call them out clearly. Media critic and Daily Kos contributor Eric Boehlert joins me on the show to talk all about how the media are covering Trump’s racist attack and more top news.
