Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Author and contributor to TheBulwark Molly Jong-Fast wrote about Trump’s muddy Fourth of July Salute to America and his Tech Summit at the White House. An intrepid Twitter presence, she’s been following all the latest news on Trump’s racist remarks about four congresswomen of color, the Jeffrey Epstein case, the 2020 election and much more. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the top news.
Assistant Director of the Wason Center for Public Policy and Lecturer in Government at Christopher Newport University, Rachel Bitecofer, developed the innovative forecasting model that predicted the 2018 Blue Wave with incredible accuracy. As we look to the 2020 presidential, senate and congressional elections, we turn to her insight again as she breaks down the factors that matter the most as we look to these critical political contests. She joins me on the show today to talk about the Bitecofer model and more.
