Monday, August 19, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Israeli restricted two congresswomen’s planned visits, the Trump administration is trying to roll back the Endangered Species Act and Proud Boys protesting in Portland over the weekend. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Gov. Jay Inslee has been leading Washington State since 2013 and now he's running to become President. He's been able to put climate change front and center in his campaign as he talks about a variety of key issues he's fighting for. Now, he’s trying to qualify for the next Democratic Presidential Debates happening in September. He joins me on the show today to discuss the campaign, the debate and more.
