Friday, August 16, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Recent boycotts of Equinox and SoulCycle and new attention on donors to Trump have put the spotlight on accountability for political contributions. The initiative Zero for Zeros advocates for companies that are allies to LGBT employees and customers to stop making contributions to anti-LGBT elected officials. Campaign manager Lane Hudson joins me on the show today to talk all about the effort.
Federal investigators are looking into the publisher AMI about a special issue of the National Enquirer produced that lavished praise on Saudi Arabia and its controversial leader, Mohammed bin Salman. Deputy editor, digital, at Mother Jones, James West, digs into the story of how AMI came under scrutiny by the feds as a possible agent of Saudi influence and the dizzying saga involving the world’s richest man, a Saudi leader with deep ties to the Trump administration, and a media baron. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump shifting from background checks to mental health, a travel ban imposed on congresswomen traveling to Israel and the latest in the 2020 race. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
