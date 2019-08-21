Federal Title X funds helped Planned Parenthood provide more than 1.5 million low-income women each year with a variety of health services, but as the administration put more and more restrictions on these funds it put reproductive rights and access to vital healthcare in jeopardy. We turn to the comedy-driven reproductive rights organization Lady Parts Justice League for the latest in pro-choice information and activism around the country. Political comedian and Abortion Access Front founder Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk about policies to be aware of, Abortion Access Front’s tour and more.
Last week Trump pushed for Israel to block Reps. Omar and Tlaib from visiting the country. This week, he tried to exploit ethno-nationalism yet again when he said that Jews who vote for Democrats are “disloyal.” Legal affairs columnist at The Daily Beast and rabbi, Jay Michaelson, has been writing all about Trump’s appeals and attempts at manipulation and joins me on the show to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the “public charge rule,” the Trump administration’s plans to jail migrants “indefinitely,” and White House advisor Stephen Miller’s influence on anti-immigrant policy and more.
Plus, SiriusXM's own Dean Obeidallah stops by to talk about top news of the day.
