Thursday, August 22, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Just as Trump and his followers use different corners of the internet, he is also a product of online communities like 4chan. Writer and artist Dale Beran traces the rise of Trump through the evolution of online youth culture in his new book It Came from Something Awful: How a Toxic Troll Army Accidentally Memed Donald Trump into Office. He joins me on the show today to talk all about meme culture, fascism and more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:17 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|