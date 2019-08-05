Michelangelo is away to, so tune in to hear guest host Xorje Olivares, also the host of Affirmative Reaction airing on Saturday afternoons from 12pm to 2pm here on SiriusXM 127. Listen to interviews with:
- Politics writer for Salon, Amanda Marcotte, on El Paso, TX, the right wing and other top news.
- Contributor to Salon and creator of Digby's Hullabaloo, Heather "Digby" Parton, on the shootings, impeachment, and more.
- Daily Beast correspondent, Michael Tomasky, on the shootings, gun reform conversations and additional stories.
|