Gov. Jay Inslee has been leading Washington State since 2013 and now he's running to become President. He's been able to put climate change front and center in his campaign as he talks about a variety of key issues he's fighting for. He joins me on the show today to discuss the campaign, the debate and more.
Friday, August 02, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In reflecting on where the political parties stand today, we look to a major shift from the past--the Republican Party's "Southern strategy." Director of the Diane Blaire Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, Angie Maxwell, wrote about the much more nuanced story of the party history for the Washington Post in “What we get wrong about the Southern strategy.” She joins me on the show to breakdown the myths and realities.
As we regroup from the debates and Trump's latest racist attacks, Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show today to talk about the debates, Trump’s rally, new administration appointments and more of the latest news.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Democratic Party presidential debates, more GOP representatives retiring and growing support for an impeachment inquiry. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Gov. Jay Inslee has been leading Washington State since 2013 and now he's running to become President. He's been able to put climate change front and center in his campaign as he talks about a variety of key issues he's fighting for. He joins me on the show today to discuss the campaign, the debate and more.
Gov. Jay Inslee has been leading Washington State since 2013 and now he's running to become President. He's been able to put climate change front and center in his campaign as he talks about a variety of key issues he's fighting for. He joins me on the show today to discuss the campaign, the debate and more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:10 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|