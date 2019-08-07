Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
More gun tragedies have again put the spotlight on the need from gun law reform and the challenges to making it happen. Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego (D-7) is a veteran now representing a diverse district. Rep. Gallego joins me to talk about the shootings, assault weapons, Trump’s response and more.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the largest attack on Latinos in America, Trump’s reception in El Paso, an Ohio Republican’s comment blaming gay people for the shootings, and more.
