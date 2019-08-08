As South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg became a breakout sensation in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential race, he has also received attacks from the religious right and beyond. Senior editor and writer at The Daily Beast, Tim Teeman, writes about how the conservative blogger, radio host, and former CNN commentator Erick Erickson is obsessed with Pete Buttigieg's sexuality. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the hypocrisy and more.
Thursday, August 08, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg became a breakout sensation in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential race, he has also received attacks from the religious right and beyond. Senior editor and writer at The Daily Beast, Tim Teeman, writes about how the conservative blogger, radio host, and former CNN commentator Erick Erickson is obsessed with Pete Buttigieg's sexuality. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the hypocrisy and more.
The Trump administration continues to deny the problem of white supremacy, even as bigoted language and crimes are on the rise and out in the open. As we try to unpack what’s happening to American democracy, we turn to the history of prior waves of fascism. Benjamin Carter Hett, a professor of history at Hunter College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, has written all about the history in his latest book, The Death of Democracy: Hitler’s Rise to Power and the Downfall of the Weimar Republic. He joins me on the show today to talk about how the Nazi Party came into power alongside the failure of the Weimar Republic.
