Michelangelo is away from the studio today, so tune in to hear SiriusXM's own Danielle Moodie-Mills guest hosting. She is the host of Woke AF on SiriusXM Progress 127, a former educator and recovering lobbyist, turned media maven and spin-master extraordinaire. In addition to creating and hosting #WokeAF, she is the Vice President of Public Affairs at a public relations and crisis communications firm in NYC. She is also the co-founder of Politini Media, along with her wife, political analyst Aisha Moodie-Mills, where she creates cutting-edge content for GenX and millennial digital consumers.
Listen to her breakdown the news, interview guests and take your calls.
Featuring interview with:
- Co-founder and executive director of Guns Down America, Igor Volsky
- Staff writer at Daily Kos, Gabe Ortiz
- Congressman for Wisconsin’s 2nd District, Mark Pocan
