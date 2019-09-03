Michelangelo is away from the studio today, so tune in to hear SiriusXM's own Danielle Moodie-Mills guest hosting. She is the host of Woke AF on SiriusXM
Progress 127, a former educator and recovering lobbyist, turned
media maven and spin-master extraordinaire. In addition to creating and hosting
#WokeAF, she is the Vice President of Public Affairs at a public relations and
crisis communications firm in NYC. She is also the cofounder of Politini Media,
along with her wife, political analyst Aisha Moodie-Mills, where she creates
cutting-edge content for GenX and millennial digital consumers. Listen to her breakdown the news, interview guests and take your calls. Featuring:
- Contributing writer to Salon and the force behind Digby's Hullabaloo, Heather "Digby" Parton
- Environmental justice activist and VP at National Wildlife Federation, Mustafa Santiago Ali
