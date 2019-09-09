Monday, September 09, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump, foreign leaders, lobbyists, Republican candidates, members of Congress and more in the president’s network routinely spend money to stay at Trump properties. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton writes about it all as scrutiny on these transactions is on the rise and the possible impeachment inquiry expands. She returns to the show to talk all about the swamp and much more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump defying facts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, plans for an expanded impeachment inquiry and a cancelled meeting with Taliban leaders. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
