Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This week, the Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Houston at Texas Southern University, bringing the spotlight to the state that could be pivotal in the 2020 election. Beto O’Rourke’s senate campaign put Texas’ blue potential in the spotlight, but the movement started before then and continues after. Democrats are working hard to make change in Texas as we approach local and federal elections. Executive Director of Battleground Texas, Oscar Silva, joins me on the show today to talk all about what’s happening in the Lone Star State.
Mark Joseph Stern of Slate has been busy this summer and we’re so glad to have him back for his weekly deep dive into legal news and more. He returns to the show today to talk all about the latest from the Supreme Court to the White House to the states.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:39 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|